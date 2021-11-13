Wasting NO time, @Pezao011 gets it done in under 1 minute ⏱ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/a3W6Nb5C9S

The finishes didn’t stop earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when heavyweight knockout artist Marcos Rogerio de Lima put a brutal stop to veteran contender Ben Rothwell with a 32-second TKO (punches).

De Lima put his foot on the gas from the opening second of this co-main event as he launched a right hand that caught Rothwell flush. Rothwell stumbled backwards and de Lima rushed in for a collection of powerful punches along the cage. Most connected with “Big Ben” and eventually put the veteran down for the count. The timing of referee Herb Dean’s stoppage was questionable, but it was still warranted.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

De Lima, 36, now has his first win streak under the UFC banner since his debut back in 2014. He has alternated wins and losses ever since. The heavy-handed Brazilian fighter clearly has potential in a changing division and may have just punched his ticket to a top 15 matchup.

For complete UFC Vegas 42 results and coverage click here.