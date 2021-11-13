Khaos Williams delivered another memorable stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the welterweight knockout artist put an end to contender Miguel Baeza via third-round TKO (punches).

This was a wild welterweight fight from the opening bell as both men slung heavy leather trying to find the knockout. Both chins held up and it allowed Baeza to slow things down in the second round with ripping calf kicks. They seemed to bother Williams, but “Khaos the Ox Fighter” kept his cool and launched a heavy punching attack early into the third round that caught Baeza and stopped him in his tracks.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Williams, 27, is now 4-1 under the UFC banner with his lone loss coming against welterweight contender Michel Pereira. His performances to date have been quite impressive and this finish should launch Williams into a top 15 matchup his next time out.

