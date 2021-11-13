Max Holloway will look to continue his featherweight dominance later today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former champion takes on Yair Rodriguez in an exciting main event matchup.

For Holloway, this is another opportunity for him to prove he’s still next in line to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the undisputed featherweight title. “Blessed” looked tremendous in his last outing against Calvin Kattar this past January and likely could have held out for his trilogy fight with the champ, but Holloway is a true fighter. He wanted to stay active and keep raising the bar at 145 pounds and now has the chance to knock off another top threat in the division.

For Rodriguez, this will be his first Octagon appearance since a decision win over Jeremy Stephens back in Oct. 2019. While “El Pantera” performed well in his five-round clash with Stephens fight fans remember Rodriguez’s last-second knockout win over Korean Zombie more than anything else. If Rodriguez can reproduce those improbably results against one of the greatest featherweights of all time in Holloway then he will surely secure his first ever UFC title shot in 2022.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

