Knockout! Cris Cyborg demolishes Sinead Kavanagh in one, retains title at Bellator 271 | Video

Another day at the office for Cris Cyborg, another knockout victory added to her already-impressive mixed martial arts (MMA) resume. The Bellator MMA women’s Featherweight champion held on to her title by absolutely obliterating Sinead Kavanagh in the very first round in the main event of Bellator 271.

Things started off fast as is customary in a Cyborg fight, with the champion delivering an onslaught of punishment on the Irish-born fighter. After surviving the early barrage of strikes, Kavanagh was the recipient of two massive right hands that dropped her to the canvas like a bad habit.

From there, Cyborg dove in and landed a couple of hammer fists to put an end to the fight and secure her third title defense and fourth-straight win under the Bellator banner. Afterward, she mentioned PFL champion Kayla Harrison — who was in attendance — as a possible opponent.

