The pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant went toe-to-toe with UFC 268 earlier this month and still came out on top.

According to a report by BoxingScene, the Canelo vs. Plant PPV absolutely crushed it with an estimated 800,000 buys in the domestic U.S. That includes purchases made through traditional services like cable/satellite and digital buys through the Showtime App. The expected PPV number was closer to 500,000 so the event blew away all early predictions.

For the 800,000 PPV buyers that tuned in to see Canelo fight Plant they truly got a bang for their buck. After a close first few rounds Canelo started to take over and show yet again why he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The Mexican star ended up finishing Plant via TKO in the 11th-round (highlights HERE) to become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

As mentioned, the Canelo vs. Plant PPV went head-to-head with UFC 268, which featured Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2, and Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler. It was odd to see the boxing event scheduled for the same night as one of UFC’s biggest cards of the year, but it’s clear that Canelo has a massive following that will watch him fight no matter what else is going on.

Alvarez, 31, has now won his last eight trips to the ring since fighting Gennady Golovkin to a draw back in 2017. Overall, Canelo is now 57-1-2 in his professional boxing career with his only loss coming at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his prime. It’s been quite impressive to see what Canelo has done inside of the ring of late and now on the PPV side of things as well.