As soon as UFC Vegas 42 wraps up tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and a returning Yair Rodriguez, a co-headliner pitting heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell against Brazilian finisher Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and a welterweight matchup involving strikers Miguel Baeza and Khaos Williams, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the main event. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

