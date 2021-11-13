Max Holloway took care of business earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former UFC featherweight champion outlasted Yair Rodriguez for a hard-fought decision win in the main event.

In addition to the featherweight headliner, a slew of main card and “Prelims” bouts delivered the action from start to finish. Check out some of the memorable performances below and let us know which one stood out the most to you:

Light heavyweight contender Da Un Jung kept his winning ways going with a first-round knockout win over Kennedy Nzechukwu (see it HERE)

Brazilian finisher Rafael Alves put a quick stop to lightweight striker Marc Diakiese with a first-round guillotine choke

Women’s flyweight contender Andrea Lee scored her second-straight finish with a TKO doctor’s stoppage over veteran contender Cynthia Calvillo

Sean Woodson captured his second-straight win with a TKO finish over Collin Anglin in the opening round (highlights HERE)

Rising lightweight contender Joel Alvarez earned the biggest win of his career with a first-round TKO finish over veteran Thiago Moises

Bantamweight youngster Song Yadong make easy work of Julio Arce with a vicious second-round TKO finish (watch HERE)

Khaos Williams secured another insane finish when he stopped welterweight contender Miguel Baeza with a monstrous third-round knockout

Former UFC women’s featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer got back into the win column with a third-round TKO finish over the returning Leah Letson (highlights HERE)

Heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell found himself on the wrong end of a 32-second TKO finish compliments of a determined Marcos Rogerio de Lima

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 42 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Performance of the Night: Khaos Williams

Performance of the Night: Andrea Lee

For complete UFC Vegas 42 results and coverage click here.