Women’s featherweight contender Felicia Spencer spoiled the return Leah Letson earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Feenom” captured a dominant third-round TKO (elbows and punches).

Spencer dominated this entire fight from the opening bell to the final strike. She utilized her strong grappling game to pin Letson up against the cage and smash her with short elbows and knees inside. Spencer was able to drag the action to the canvas in the third where she gained full mount and finished the action with hard elbows and punches.

Spencer, 30, gets back in the win column after dropping consecutive decision losses to Amanda Nunes and Norma Dumont. It may take a few more of these finishes to position Spencer for another shot at Nunes’ women’s featherweight title, but she’s clearly one of the best 145-pound female fighters in the world today.

