Song Yadong scored an impressive TKO finish earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the promising bantamweight contender stopped Julio Arce in the second round of their main card opener.

Yadong came out firing in this 135-pound matchup and didn’t give Arce must of an opportunity to land his own shots. Arce did try to ramp up his efforts in Round 2, but Yadong caught him with a head kick and a right hand to hurt him. Arce started to fall back into the cage as Yadong rushed in for a brutal right hand that slumped him and allowed the Chinese fighter to earn the stoppage.

Yadong, who is just 23 years of age, is now 7-1-1 under the UFC banner since his Octagon debut in 2017. This was easily his most impressive performance to date, but it’s just the beginning. Yadong has all the tools to make a run at the bantamweight top 10 heading into next year.

