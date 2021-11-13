Conor McGregor was out in full force for Max Holloway’s main event clash with Yair Rodriguez earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and “Notorious” made sure he was heard.

It’s no secret that McGregor and Holloway have a bit of a feud dating back to their one and only meeting in 2013. “Notorious” ended up defeating Holloway via decision and the two have butted heads ever since. From talks of a potential rematch to arguments about who the better boxer is, McGregor and Holloway seem to be on a collision course once again.

McGregor, who is still recovering from a leg injury suffered at UFC 264 this past July, took to his usual social media perch during UFC Vegas 42 to discuss the fights and offer his input. First, McGregor chimed in earlier in the card by praising Holloway and expressing his anticipation for the main event.

“Max is big time! Can’t wait to watch this day show at the apex,” wrote McGregor in a since-deleted tweet.

It only took about 30 minutes for McGregor to flip the script and start bashing “Blessed,” who has claimed in the past that he’s the best boxer in MMA today.

“Hey Twitter! The Fighter that has absorbed the most head strikes in @ufc history competes tonight. Max Holloway. Can’t wait to watch.”

“Best boxer my ass crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid.”

Right before the fight, McGregor posted a video of him watching Bruce Buffer announce Holloway’s name for the main event. “Notorious” was pacing back-and-forth as if he was about to fight “Blessed” himself.

Following his main event win over Rodriguez, Holloway took to social media to mock McGregor.

At this point, McGregor needs to heel up his leg and return to fighting shape. Once that happens there’s a real good chance we could see a rematch between “Notorious” and Holloway. McGregor is unlikely to move back down to 145 pounds for the reboot so “Blessed” would have to come back up to the lightweight division.

