 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knockout! Watch Joel Alvarez destroy Thiago Moises on the feet - UFC Vegas 42

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Joel Alvarez may have punched his ticket to the lightweight top 15 earlier today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “El Fenomeno” finished contender Thiago Moises via first-round TKO (elbows and punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 42 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, with a Featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1-ranked contender, Max Holloway, battles No. 3-seeded Yair Rodriguez. In UFC Vegas 42’s hard-hitting co-main event, Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a Heavyweights collision.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

This was a true coming out party for Alvarez who is normally known to use his grappling to overwhelm opponents but used his striking to track down Moises. Alvarez used sharp front kicks, jabs, and leg kicks to pepper Moises over the first two minutes. That’s when Alvarez unloaded a barrage of brutal elbows and body punches along the cage that slammed into Moises and forced the referee to step in for the stoppage.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/MMA.

Alvarez, 28, has now won four-straight fights since dropping his Octagon debut to Damir Ismagulov back in 2019. Not only is “El Fenomeno” winning these matchups with dangerous opponents in the stacked lightweight division, but he’s absolutely smashing the competition having finished all four of his recent victories. It will be very surprising to not see Alvarez ranked in the division’s top 15 next week.

For complete UFC Vegas 42 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...