Sean Woodson impressed yet again earlier today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the tall featherweight used his length to pick apart Collin Anglin and earn a first-round TKO (punches to the body).

Woodson was in control from the opening bell as he pressed Anglin with jabs, uppercuts, and whipping body shots. Anglin’s lack of size and countering ability prohibited him from landing any significant. In turn, Woodson was able to stalk him down and unleash a flurry of body shots along the cage for the eventual stoppage.

Woodson, 29, has now won back-to-back fights after defeating Youssef Zalal via decision back in June. This victory now pushes Woodson to 3-1 under the UFC banner and makes him a hot name to watch entering next year.

