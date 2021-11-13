Rafael Alves returned to the UFC win column earlier today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian finisher put a stop to striker Marc Diakiese via first-round submission (guillotine choke).

Alves is known for his grappling but he was able to hurt Diakiese on the feet before bringing the action to the ground. Alves landed a nice stiff jab that backed Diakiese up. That’s when the Brazilian rushed in for a flying knee and immediately transitioned to a guillotine choke. Both fighters were fresh so the squeeze was tight and Diakiese was forced to tap.

Check out the video highlights above courtesy of UFC/MMA.

Alves, 31, needed a big win after coming up short in his UFC debut against Damir Ismagulov back in May. He has now won six out of his last seven trips to the cage and hopes to use this victory to climb the lightweight rankings entering 2022.

For complete UFC Vegas 42 results and coverage click here.