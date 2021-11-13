THEM ELBOWS ⚡️ Da-un Jung just opened the show with a BANG! #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/omHqpwxGOE

Da Un Jung pushed his unbeaten streak to 15 fights earlier today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight contender stopped Kennedy Nzechukwu via first-round knockout (elbows).

Nzechukwu came out slow and it allowed Jung to start timing power hooks through the defense. After a few minutes of action Jung launched a short elbow inside that caught Nzechukwu on the side of the head. Nzechukwu was hurt and stumbled backwards. Jung pursued him and landed a few more elbows before the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Jung, 27, is now 4-0-1 inside of the Octagon and looks like a sure bet to hit the top 15 in 2022. He’s got power in his hands and hasn’t lost since 2015 so his stock is surely on the rise.

