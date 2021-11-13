It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway matches up against knockout artist Yair Rodriguez in the main event.

This isn’t the greatest fight card of the year, but UFC Vegas 42 will feature a few solid matchups from start to finish. From a welterweight clash between proven strikers Miguel Baeza and Khaos Williams to a lightweight bout involving submission specialists Thiago Moises and Joel Alvarez, the mid-day action should delivery from the opening bell.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 42’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 42: ‘Holloway vs. Rodriguez’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 42: ‘Holloway vs. Rodriguez’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 42 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.