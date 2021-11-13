 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 42: ‘Holloway vs. Rodriguez’ TODAY on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Rodriguez Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway matches up against knockout artist Yair Rodriguez in the main event.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, with a Featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1-ranked contender, Max Holloway, battles No. 3-seeded Yair Rodriguez. In UFC Vegas 42’s hard-hitting co-main event, Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a Heavyweights collision.

This isn’t the greatest fight card of the year, but UFC Vegas 42 will feature a few solid matchups from start to finish. From a welterweight clash between proven strikers Miguel Baeza and Khaos Williams to a lightweight bout involving submission specialists Thiago Moises and Joel Alvarez, the mid-day action should delivery from the opening bell.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 42’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez
Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson
Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams
Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee
Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin
Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 42 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

