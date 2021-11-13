Welcome to Midnight Mania!

As we discussed last night on Midnight Mania, Conor McGregor is not impressed with Jorge Masvidal after “Gamebred” was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout vs. Leon Edwards. The two exchanged insults as a result, and actually, they have since continued to talk shit.

See below:

Pipe down there little guy. I’m in a good mood so go annoy someone else before I put out the contract to get you hospitalized again #supernecessary https://t.co/vj5VL64tX7 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

More interesting than that little continuation is the fact that undisputed Welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman opted to join the fray. I have to imagine that Usman was more motivated by the potential of scrapping with McGregor than defending Masvidal’s honor, but either way, he took issue with McGregor’s remarks on injury.

You should be quiet. You cry about injuries more than anyone after you get your ass whipped. Foot,Ankle, Shin what else am I missing? https://t.co/JPfHfSMehg — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 12, 2021

“You should be quiet,” Usman replied on Twitter. “You cry about injuries more than anyone after you get your ass whipped. Foot, Ankle, Shin, what else am I missing?”

McGregor quickly returned fire, bringing up Usman’s history of stealing McGregor’s lines and generally copycatting the super star’s style. Oh, and he threw in a shot at Usman’s popularity for good measure.

Ye you’re missing something bro for sure. Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares. No one cares what the fuck you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2021

“Ye you’re missing something bro for sure,” McGregor tweeted. :Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares. No one cares what the f—k you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway.”

Ouch.

Between Usman, Masvidal, and of course Nathan Diaz, McGregor now has beef with a fair portion of the Welterweight division. Perhaps that’s where his future lies after failing to retake the Lightweight crown?

Insomnia

Should this have been tonight’s headline?

'Super flexible' Joe Rogan says he can perform fellatio on himself https://t.co/PxNR5ue49W pic.twitter.com/LkJtl7tSJL — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2021

Something of a missed storyline from last weekend’s event: Frankie Edgar deserves major props for returning from a HIP REPLACEMENT!

Perhaps Joel Alvarez, who stands 6’3”, does not belong at 155 lbs.

Joel Alvarez is 1.5 lbs heavy.



He missed weight for his previous bout as well (159.5 lbs). https://t.co/1EPILj82D5 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 12, 2021

It is not at all easy to follow up a “Fight of the Year” candidate, but Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos did one hell of a job.

Me backstage msg watching chandler and gaethje, knowing whatever we do no1 with give af pic.twitter.com/u2QsJXk6kg — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) November 12, 2021

Mike Tyson has a unique reason for getting emotional ahead of fights. Best of luck Jake Paul ...

Max Holloway, statistical anomaly in more ways than one:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I think there’s a good chance we see more calf slicers in the future. It’s a secure position that does major damage to the knee!

Amir Aliev submits Islam Datsaev by first round calf slicer. Beautiful #ACAYE pic.twitter.com/zlqZCDPadt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2021

Never too many Mike Tyson highlights:

Pulling guard with the d’arce is more secure than jumping on a guillotine.

Viskhan Kadirov submits Mukhammad Salimov by first round D'Arce choke #ACAYE pic.twitter.com/KFow4pl313 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2021

Random Land

(Maybe) The second most powerful waterfall in Europe!

Midnight Music: Eric Burdon/The Animals have some great tracks outside of “House of the Rising Sun.”

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.