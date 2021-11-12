@ValerieLouredaa took some time for a victory dance following her fight tonight. Check out the #Bellator271 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by @ampm LIVE NOW on the #Bellator App. https://t.co/yleh37GN23 pic.twitter.com/vI6PMEpYD0

It wasn’t easy, but Valerie Loureda pulled out the win in her comeback fight earlier tonight (Fri., Nov. 12, 2021) at Bellator 271, defeating Taylor Turner via split decision in the undecard of the Showtime-televised event.

The win was Loureda’s first since suffering the first loss of her young mixed marital arts (MMA) career at the hands of Hanna Guy at Bellator 259 earlier this year. Loureda looked good tonight, picking her shots carefully and not getting over-eager, preventing from opening herself up to punishment from the much taller opponent.

Loureda mixed it up well, using a combination of well-timed kicks to the body and striking to earn the nod. As has been customary, Loureda treated fans to a dance and pose routine after the win.

Much was made about Loureda’s placement on the “Prelims,” but it’s safe to say she will find herself once again on the main card following her latest victory, which moves her up to 4-1 in her MMA career,

