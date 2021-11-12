Highlights! Roman Faraldo delivers Knockout of the Year candidate at Bellator 271 | Video

If you do not know the name Roman Faraldo, you will after tonight. The Bellator MMA up-and-coming star delivered what will surely be a Knockout of the Year contender during his fight at Bellator 271 earlier this evening inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Early in the first round, Faraldo wobbled his opponent, Robert Turnquest, and had him moving backwards. Sensing he was in trouble, Faraldo seemingly called his shot by pointing at his foe before lunging at him with the flying knee that connected flush on the chin, sending him crashing to the canvas out cold.

It was a thing of beauty. You can watch it above.

With the win, Faraldo improved to 6-0 while Turnquest suffers his third-straight defeat. Faraldo will surely look for a quick turnaround after making quick work of his opponent tonight in Florida.

