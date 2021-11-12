MMA manager could face jail time after allegedly punching his dad in the face

Mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Jason House, whose Iridium Sports Agency represents notable Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters, allegedly assaulted his father, Kevin House.

House and Iridium Sports Agency represent fighters like UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, ranked fighters “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Marlon Vera and Bobby Green and former UFC Lightweight champion Benson Henderson. House has been charged with a felony count of battery with significant bodily harm after the alleged assault against his father, per MMA Junkie. The incident allegedly occurred at a restaurant in Mesquite, Neva. over the summer. The reported altercation had to do with ownership shares of Iridium.

“Iridium Sports Agency will not comment on the pending criminal matter involving CEO and founder, Jason House, and his father, Kevin House,” Iridium’s legal counsel Philip R. Erwin told MMA Junkie. “With respect to the business dispute between Jason and Kevin regarding Iridium Sports Agency, we categorically reject Kevin’s claim that his 20 percent membership interest in the business has been changed by Jason in any way. Kevin continues to own the 20 percent membership interest in Iridium Sports Agency that Jason, as the founder and sole member of the company, gifted to him in 2011.

“To the extent Kevin pursues legal action related to his minority interest in Iridium Sports Agency, we look forward to defending those claims in court and proving that Kevin’s treatment has been more than fair under the law.”

A witness told the Mesquite Police Department that Jason stood up in a “fighter stance” and punched downward at Kevin twice, causing a bloodied face. Police responding to the altercation noticed that Kevin’s “nose was crooked and swollen on the left side.” He required treatment for cuts on his upper and lower lips, plus punctures inside his mouth.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 in Mesquite Justice Court. If the case goes to trial and Jason is convicted, he faces one to five years in prison and a fine upwards of $10,000.

Finished reading this story? The party doesn’t have to stop. Click here for combat sports more news.