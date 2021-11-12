It’s not too often a MMA fighter is forced to have a testicle removed due to training, but here we are.

On Thursday, Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight Christian Lohsen took to social media to reveal that he suffered an accident in training that required one testicle to be surgically removed. According to Lohsen, he absorbed a knee to the groin that ruptured his family jewel and forced him to the emergency room.

Check out Lohsen’s post below:

“So last night was rough,” wrote Lohsen. “In a training accident I got my left testicle ruptured by a knee which led to it getting surgically removed. Thank you to everyone last night that helped me get to the hospital. I’m fine home resting, surgery went well. Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one, however, it’s a different story, so from now on, if you hit me in my last testicle, we aren’t friends.”

Lohsen, 26, is a talented fighter currently competing in PFL’s lightweight division. He has produced a 9-2 record since turning professional back in 2017. Despite suffering a decision loss to J.J. Okanovich on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2019 Lohsen rebounded to win his next two fights, including a decision win over Jonas Flok in his PFL debut this past August.