Bellator 271’s Cris Cyborg welcomes mega-fight with PFL champion Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg will defend her women's Featherweight title later tonight (Fri., Nov. 12, 2021) against Sindead Kavanagh in the main event of Bellator 271, which is set to go down inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino In Hollywood, Florida.

While the fearsome striker has her hands full against Kavanagh, Cyborg can never escape questions about potential fights against other champions from different promotions. The most enticing one at the moment is against PFL’s two-time Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison. According to Cyborg, she would be more than happy to entertain that fight down the road.

“I’d like to talk about Sinead, I’m going to fight her Friday,” Cyborg said during a recent media day (via MMA Fighting). “But I [don’t] have any problem fighting Kayla. I have courage. If the fight is going to happen in the future, yes, I have no problem. But I’m focused on [fighting] Sinead Friday.”

“When I go to a fight, I don’t focus on who’s outside the arena,” Cyborg said, “I just focus on my opponent. But Kayla, you’re welcome to come to my home.”

Harrison won her second consecutive $1 million tournament a few weeks ago by dominating Taylor Guardado before submitting her in the very first round at PFL 10, With the win, Harrison improved to 12-0 in her MMA career.

Prior to the event, PFL head honcho Don Davis told MMA Mania that he tried to put together a fight between Cyborg and Harrison but Bellator was not interested.

“I offered Scott Coker to fight Kayla. Cyborg and Scott said, ‘No.’ So on the ESPN rankings you see Cyborg at No. 3 and Kayla No. 9 in the pound-for-pound, it’s total B.S. Kayla would beat Cyborg today and they know it.

“I even told Scott we will put it in your media platform and he was still too scared,” Davis continued. “Kayla is willing to do it, we are willing to do it and we are willing to go on his media platform but they aren’t willing to do it.”

Interestingly enough, Harrison is a free agent and Bellator president Scott Coker recently expressed his interest in talking to her about jumping ship. Furthermore, he revealed that Harrison would be in attendance at Bellator 271.

Things are about to get interesting...