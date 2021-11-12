Visa issues force Tai Tuivasa out of Augusto Sakai fight at UFC Vegas 43

UFC Vegas 43 — which is set to go down on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada — has lost a big fight. Tai Tuivasa has been forced out of his scheduled Heavyweight bout against Augusto Sakai due to visa issues.

“Bam Bam” posted the unfortunate bit of news on Instagram:

“My peoples I’m sorry to announce but my fight next week I won’t be able to attend due to visa issues and other fings. but me and my team is getting on top of it and we should be back in the new year ready to bang. ESSSSHHHAAAAY Love you all and much love too the @ufc we make it happen Nek year ☺️ sorry @augustosakai for the mess around was totally out of my control we get at it Nek year.”

Tuivasa will now miss out on the opportunity to enter the Top 15 with a potential win against the No. 10 ranked fighter in the division. “Bam Bam” has really turned it around following three straight losses in 2018-2019 by scoring three straight first-round knockout wins over Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker and Greg Hardy.

Sakai, on the other hand, has lost two in a row to Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik and will now have to wait and see if UFC matchmakers can manage to find someone to fight him on just a week’s notice.

UFC Vegas 43 will be headlined by a women’s Bantamweight bout as former division champion Miesha Tate goes for her second straight win when she battles Ketlen Vieira. Also on the card, Michael Chiesa will battle Sean Brady in Welterweight action

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 43 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.