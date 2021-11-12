The official UFC Vegas 42 weigh ins went down earlier today (Fri., Nov. 12, 2021) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada (results here), but not everything went off without a few hiccups on the scale.

Joel Alvarez came in at 157.5 pounds, which is 1.5 pounds over for his scheduled Lightweight bout against Thiago Moises, while Liana Jojua missed the Flyweight mark by 2.5 pounds for her scheduled fight against Cortney Casey. After coming to terms, UFC revealed that the fights would go on, but both Alvarez and Jojua would be forking over plenty of coin to their opponents for missing weight.

“Per UFC officials, both Alvarez and Jojua will be fined 30 percent of their purse, but the fights go on as scheduled,” revealed veteran MMA reporter John Morgan of MMA Junkie.

That’s a stray from the usual 20 percent UFC has traditionally fined fighters for coming in heavy, though the promotion has been known to dock up to 40 percent if it deems it necessary.

Headliners Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez had no problems on the scale on their way to the headlining Featherweight bout which could have major championship implications once the dust settles in “Sin City.”

