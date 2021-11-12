 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez staredown video from UFC Vegas 42 weigh ins

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Former UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, will look to punch his way back into another title fight when he faces off against Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 42 main event tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, with a Featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1-ranked contender, Max Holloway, battles No. 3-seeded Yair Rodriguez. In UFC Vegas 42’s hard-hitting co-main event, Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a Heavyweights collision.

Holloway is coming off a big win over Calvin Kattar, which snapped his two-fight losing streak against current division kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since he defeated Jeremy Stephens more than two years ago.

Watch Holloway and Rodriguez come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here’s the Heavyweight co-headliner between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima:

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 42 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 42: “Holloway vs. Rodriguez” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

