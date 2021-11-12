Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez staredown video from UFC Vegas 42 weigh ins

One. More. Sleep. @BlessedMMA vs @PanteraUFC goes down TOMORROW! [ #UFCVegas42 | Tomorrow | Prelims 1 | Main Card 4 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/dorHZ6oa2F

Former UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, will look to punch his way back into another title fight when he faces off against Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 42 main event tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway is coming off a big win over Calvin Kattar, which snapped his two-fight losing streak against current division kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since he defeated Jeremy Stephens more than two years ago.

Watch Holloway and Rodriguez come face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 42 weigh-in event, held earlier this morning in “Sin City,” by clicking the embedded video above. To see the complete weigh-in results from today’s scale-tipping festivities click here.

Here’s the Heavyweight co-headliner between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima:

