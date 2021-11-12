Conor McGregor says he’s the best boxer in UFC, would rip up Petr Yan

After his amazing performance against Cory Sandhagen a few weeks ago at UFC 267 (watch it), not only did Petr Yan win the interim Bantamweight title, but the Russian put on a striking clinic that likely put him at the top of the list of best boxer in UFC.

In fact, according to the EZ Raw Podcast, “No Mercy” is the No. 1 boxer in the promotion. Among the talented fighters joining him on the list is Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. But, according to “Notorious,” he should be taking the No. 1 spot.

And while he did say he’s a fan of Yan’s, he also believes if the two ever went toe-to-toe, it would be him doing the teaching when it comes to the “Sweet Science.”

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

“I out-boxed three guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the UFC,” proclaimed McGregor. “Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, I like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho.”

While “Notorious” has competed in three different weight classes, winning titles simultaneously in the Lightweight and Featherweight divisions, dropping down to Bantamweight would be out of the question. That’s because “Notorious” dropping to 145 was a fight in and of itself, so going down to 135 would be almost impossible.

That means a potential fight between Yan and McGregor — who went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather in a professional boxing match — to find out who the best boxer of the two is would likely have to go down at 145 pounds, assuming Yan ever decided to move up.

Who do you think has the best boxing in UFC: Yan, McGregor, Holloway ... other?