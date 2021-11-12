UFC Vegas 42 weigh in video stream, live results for ‘Holloway vs Rodriguez’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 42 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a Featherweight showdown between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez this weekend (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the televised action gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 265-pound co-main event between Heavyweight brawlers Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Ben Rothwell, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 42 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Holloway vs. Rodriguez” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

UFC Vegas 42 Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

UFC Vegas 42 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (259) vs. Ben Rothwell (265)

145 lbs.: Leah Letson (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (145.5)

170 lbs.: Miguel Baeza (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (169)

135 lbs.: Julio Arce (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

185 lbs: Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze — CANCELED (details here)

UFC Vegas 42 ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Joel Alvarez (157.5)* vs. Thiago Moises (155)

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

145 lbs.: Collin Anglin (146) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey (125) vs. Liana Jojua (128.5)*

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Da-un Jung (204.5)

*Missed weight

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 42 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

