Bellator 271 goes down today (Fri., Nov. 12, 2021) inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., airing exclusively on SHOWTIME (watch it here). Headlining the event is a women’s Featherweight title fight between division champion Cris Cyborg taking on Sinead Kavanagh. In the co-main event, Tyrell Fortune and Linton Vassell will collide in a Heavyweight bout which could have major championship fight implications.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 271 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

125 lbs.: Bruna Ellen (5-3) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-3)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (5-0) vs. Robert Turnquest (11-7)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (4-0) vs. Colton Hamm (4-3)

125 lbs.: Valerie Loureda (3-1) vs. Taylor Turner (5-7)

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes (2-0) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (3-0)

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (3-0) vs. Muhammed DeReese (9-4)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 271 tonight on Showtime right here.