Nobody is particularly happy with Jorge Masvidal at the moment. The longtime veteran was forced to withdrawal from a scheduled bout vs. Leon Edwards due to injury, and as a result, every fighter who has beef with him is taking a chance to dump on “Gamebred.” Edwards accused him of fraudulent behavior and ducking, while ex-roomie Colby Covington did his best to angle for a fight vs. the “fragile” BMF king.

Add Conor McGregor’s name to the growing list of fighters talking trash. In particular, McGregor targeted the infamous BMF belt and Masvidal’s style choices.

“It’s also Jorge Masvadal [sp] birthday,” McGregor tweeted. “But he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. F—k your “injury.” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f—k was that about as well? Last season’s Versace house coat hahaha wtf!”

Somewhere around the time of Masvidal’s short-lived BMF reign, McGregor was discussed as a potential foe for Masvidal. When UFC President Dana White argued that McGregor was too small for the match up, the Irishman was offended, and ever since, he’s seemed rather interested in throwing down vs. the Floridian.

Naturally, Masvidal is also interested in making absurd amounts of money, so of course he’s down. Not long after the above Tweet, Masvidal fired back, attacking McGregor’s erratic behavior and once again bringing up that aforementioned size differential.

“I guess you’re off your meds again,” Masvidal responded. “Barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars.”

McGregor vs. Masvidal may not make the most sense in terms of moving McGregor closer to a Lightweight title shot, but it would sell so many pay-per-view (PPV) buys that the promotion just might overlook that issue. Would you want to see “Notorious” vs. “Gamebred?”

A bit of insight into Yair Rodriguez, the mystery man who wows us with insane performances before disappearing for prolonged periods of time.

Yair Rodriguez got emotional reflecting on his family’s sacrifices and the "strength of [his] dad.”



Stream UFC Destined: Holloway vs. Rodriguez (Part 1) on @ESPNPlus ▶️ https://t.co/6IAsJl6rgj pic.twitter.com/zYln1NlDQK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 11, 2021

Kyle Daukaus has found a new match up after both of his potential foes at UFC Vegas 42 were forced to withdraw.

A middleweight matchup between Kyle Daukaus and Julian Marquez has been verbally agreed for UFC Fight Night on Feb. 19, multiple sources tell @mma_kings and I. Story coming to @MMAjunkie — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) November 11, 2021

A brief look at Rodtang’s MMA training:

I don’t agree with every career decision Leon Edwards has ever made, but he’s definitely had some bad luck as well.

now he should commit to a 4th fight with mr pull out or fight bog eye belal , behave its the title fight now pic.twitter.com/sCOcl8lXyr — The assassin (@fabianedwards24) November 11, 2021

The Internet is still debating the Covington-Usman takedown issue, so I’ll offer my two cents: Though worth two points in scholastic wrestling, it’s not a takedown by MMA standards. When we do wrestling drills in the training room, a takedown is not completed until control is established, because that’s how MMA defines the situation. No takedown until the scramble ends!

Of course, Usman also grabbed the fence, so f—k it, give Colby credit for his takedown. It doesn’t matter either way ...

They awarded Khabib his takedowns but not Colby's?



Should this technically count as two takedowns for Colby? Usman stood up but got tripped again #ufc pic.twitter.com/M4vglrfxSe — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) November 11, 2021

Badou Jack has an issue with Dana White’s recent comments on athlete pay:

Lmao @danawhite I would never fight for that type of money ever in my life. Not sure who told you these lies ‍♂️. That won’t even cover my training camp. But thanks for the free promotion https://t.co/UUSDtU8hTd — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) November 11, 2021

Israel Adesanya talks about his experiences training with Petr Yan:

This is the most nonchalant reaction I’ve ever seen from the participating fighters.

Heavy hooks and mean low kicks!

Old school Martin Kampmann violence:

Basketball Judo!

Midnight Music: I’ve been on a major Springsteen kick the last couple weeks.

