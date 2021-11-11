Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, might not be back in the Bellator cage for a while.

Usman (14-0) was reportedly detained by police in Moscow after a vehicle he was in struck a police officer and kept driving. The alleged hit and run occurred at a police checkpoint by an airport near Kaspiysk in Dagestan. The undefeated Bellator Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) lightweight (No. 3) was reportedly in the vehicle with his friend Kamal Idrisov. Both men were reportedly detained.

A police statement was published by Russian outlet VZ, according to a translation published by The Sun.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, and his friend Kamal Idrisov were detained by the police. Allegedly, they were involved in a hit-and-run accident in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/ghez24rIqo — Pablo_Escobar (@JM97_79) November 11, 2021

“The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Kaspiysk is looking for Kamal Khabibovich Idrisov, 10/29/1998, and Osman Magomednabievich Nurmagomedov, 04/17/1998, who hit a police officer at the Airport checkpoint in a Toyota Camry,” the statement read. “The abovementioned persons flew to the Sheremetyevo airport - the source of RIA Novosti quoted a police orientation.

“They are suspected of having run over a police officer at the Airport checkpoint by car,” it continued. “Citizens were taken to the duty unit of the line unit. The issue of detention and placement in a temporary detention facility is being resolved.”

Usman, 23, downplayed any concerns in a brief statement posted to his Instagram, according to BJPenn.com.

“I don’t know who’s writing what, but please, calm down already,” the message reportedly reads. “I’ve already been bombarded with text messages, everything’s fine.”

Usman is a perfect 3-0 in his Bellator run. He is coming off consecutive first-round finishes over Patrik Pietila (rear-naked choke submission) and Manny Muro (technical knockout), plus a unanimous decision victory over MikeHamel in his promotional debut.

MMAMania.com has reached out to Bellator for comment.

