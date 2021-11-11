Video: Max Holloway’s top finishes ahead of UFC Vegas 42

Take a moment and bask in former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight king Max Holloway’s impressive resume of finishes.

Holloway vs. Rodriguez headlines UFC Vegas 42, taking place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Neva. on Sat., Nov. 13 via ESPN+. The card also boasts Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams, Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and Yadong Song vs. Julio Arce. Ahead of the event, UFC released a video compilation of Holloway’s best finishes (which you can watch above).

A synopsis for the YouTube video reads:

“Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has earned nine performance bonuses over his 23 career UFC fights, holding division records for knockout wins with eight as well as the most stoppage victories with 10.”

Holloway (22-6) has scored finishes over Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo (twice), Anthony Pettis, Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, Akira Corassani, Clay Collard, Andre Fili, Will Chope and Justin Lawrence.

Which Holloway finish is your favorite?

