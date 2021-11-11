Jon Jones, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, has found someone to take him in.

Jones, who parted ways with longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn and Jackson Wink in the aftermath of a recent domestic violence charge, is returning to his old team at a Greg Jackson-affiliated gym.

“I want to sincerely thank Gym owner/coach Nick Urso and everyone at the original Jackson’s MMA program for allowing me to call their dojo my new home base,” Jones captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. “I was so proud to see the condition of the gym, it was so well taken care of and the energy felt amazing exactly the way it was before. It has wonderful memories of my time learning from GSP, Sugar Evans, ‘The Dean of Mean’ [Keith Jardine] and so many more.

“I won my first world title out of this gym. I am grateful to have this comfortable place for both my local and visiting training partners to come enjoy. The best is yet to come!”

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 24, 2021, and charged with one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony (see the mugshot here). The controversial fighter took to Instagram on Monday and shared a cryptic post.

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) has not competed in professional mixed martial arts (MMA) since a debated unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 257 back in Feb. 2020. His only career loss is a 2009 disqualification defeat to Matt Hamill. Jones was handily winning the fight but was disqualified for landing illegal elbows. He vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight title in preparation for a move to heavyweight.

