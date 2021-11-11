Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad added to UFC Fight Night on Dec. 18

An important Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight clash takes shape in Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad.

Thompson vs. Muhammad is expected to take place on the main card of a UFC Fight Night, taking place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Neva. on Sat., Dec. 18 via ESPN+. The news was first reported by MMA Junkie.

“Wonderboy” (15-5-1) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 in July. He is 2-2 dating back to 2019, sandwiching wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque between losses to Burns and Anthony Pettis. He is the No. 5 ranked welterweight in the UFC.

Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC) is undefeated in his last six fights dating back to April 2019. In that stretch, he has defeated the likes of Demian Maia, Dhieo Lima and Lyman Good. He is the UFC Welterweight division’s ninth-ranked fighter.

The UFC Fight Night card on Dec. 18 is headlined by a ranked UFC Heavyweight clash pitting Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus. Other notable bouts include Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson, Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill, and Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon.

Finished reading this story? The party doesn’t have to stop. Click here for combat sports more news.