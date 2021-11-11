Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier today, there was a collective groan heard round the MMA world when it was revealed that Jorge Masvidal was injured and forced to withdraw from his long-awaited match up vs. Leon Edwards. The bout was planned for UFC 269 next month, but with “Gamebred” out, the next step is uncertain. Already, top contenders like Khamzat Chimaev have offered to fill in opposite the English athlete.

Colby Covington, freshly removed from a competitive second loss to Welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman, has his eyes set on Masvidal. The former training partners have both spent plenty of time talking trash towards one another in the last year or two, and Covington wasn’t going to pass up this chance to angle for a high-profile fight vs. the BMF belt winner.

Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kOBul0vklX — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 10, 2021

“Heard Street Judas the fragile Guy is out with hurt feelings,” Covington wrote. “WHO could’ve predicted that?!”

In the video, none other than Colby Covington himself suggests that Masvidal should withdrawal from the Edwards fight to scrap with “Chaos” instead. “I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with my old room mate, Street Judas Masvidal,” Covington said at the UFC 268 post-fight presser. “He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott, and we should run it.”

Covington’s prediction/recommendation is halfway accurate already, but the extent of Masvidal’s injury is unclear. If he’s able to return sooner than later, a grudge match vs. Covington would certainly make plenty of sense.

It’s not always clear whether the cause is COVID-19, travel restrictions, or plain old injury, but fights are dropping left and right this week.

BREAKING



Another change for #UFCVegas43 on November 20th. Cheyanne Buys is out. Loopy Godinez takes the short notice fight against Loma Lookboonmee.



Article in Dutch:https://t.co/5aB3EYamEc pic.twitter.com/ZER6nLdNrU — MMA DNA (@MMADNANL) November 10, 2021

Diego Ferreira takes nothing but challenging match ups against excellent, underrated opponents. This fight is going to be SWEET!

A lightweight matchup between Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot is headed to UFC Fight Night on Dec. 18, per multiple sources. Story coming to @MMAjunkie — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) November 10, 2021

Shield your ears! Ultimate Fighter (TUF) product Vince Murdock recruited The Island Boys for a personalized song (okay, that’s generous) calling for an official UFC shot.

Just a pair of UFC legends hanging out.

Kurt Angle wants an invite to Covington’s next fight.

@ColbyCovMMA Next time invite your Olympic Hero too. https://t.co/nt7srFgcgZ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 10, 2021

Caleb Plant and Canelo had a little mid-fight chat.

Aljamain Sterling is pissed that fighting is more likely to improve one’s pound-for-pound ranking, compared to, say, not fighting.

Lmaoo him and TJ take 25min to win over an opponent I beat in 88 seconds. Somehow the “temporary champ” is ranked 7th The ranking committee is a joke! https://t.co/qQjQdEEjvg — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 10, 2021

