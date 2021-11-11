Live: Bellator 271 ceremonial weigh-in video for ‘Cyborg vs Kavanagh’

The place is here, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 271: “Cyborg vs Kavanagh” event tomorrow (Fri., Nov. 12, 2021) on Showtime go down today (Thurs., Nov. 11) ahead of the women’s Featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 5 a.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

145 lbs.: Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (145)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (253.8) vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.6)

145 lbs.: Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson (146)

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry (249.6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (249.6)

125 lbs.: Bruna Ellen (125.6) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.4)

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)

145 lbs.: Cody Law (145.4) vs. Colton Hamm (145.8)

128 lbs.: Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. Taylor Turner (127.2)

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie (170.8)

265 lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (256.6 vs. Muhammed DeReese (255)

