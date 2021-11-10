Leon Edwards says ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal ‘didn’t want to fight me’ at UFC 269

In the immortal words of Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal’s shared opponent Nate Diaz, Edwards is not surprised.

Edwards vs. Masvidal was scrapped from UFC 269 after “Gamebred” suffered an undisclosed injury. The event is scheduled to take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., Dec. 11 via ESPN+ pay-per-view. “Rocky” took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his disappointment with Masvidal.

Related Kamaru Usman Names Next Two Challengers

Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) November 10, 2021

“Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway,” Edwards wrote in response to Wednesday’s cancellation. “He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now. Usman, I will see you soon.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) is on a five-year-long undefeated streaking punctuated by wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

Masvidal (35-15) is coming off consecutive losses to Usman. The seventh-ranked UFC Welterweight scored three consecutive finishes over Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till in the lead-up to his two fights with the champion.

UFC 269 is headlined by a UFC Lightweight title fight pitting champion Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (No. 1). The co-headliner sees two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes defending her Women’s Bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Finished reading this story? The party doesn’t have to stop. Click here for combat sports more news.