Belal Muhammad challenges Khamzat Chimaev, says he’s on ‘another level’

Belal Muhammad is confident he can give Khamzat Chimaev his toughest fight yet in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which isn’t saying much.

Chimaev (10-0) has eviscerated his first four UFC opponents, hardly absorbing a blow en route to dominant win after dominant win. Following his first-round technical submission win over Jingliang Li (watch here), the 10th-ranked welterweight caught the attention of ninth-ranked Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC).

“I mean when I’m thinking about it, Li Jingliang’s not the greatest grappler, and I knew that if Khamzat was going to come out, he could pretty much dominate him in grappling,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer. “He did that. To go through four fights, I don’t care who you’re fighting against, and to only get hit once, that’s another level.

“He’s looked so dominant, and we’ve only seen a small picture of him. Now he’s adding the talking while fighting, the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] style to it. It’s exciting for fans and fans that don’t really understand MMA and just think that he’s going to walk through everybody and kill everybody just because of how easily he’s winning,” Muhammad continued. “But I think stylistically, our styles match up very well, and maybe it’s not one of those things where I think I’m going to go in there and dominate him, but I think I will definitely give him a bigger fight than anyone he’s ever fought before.”

Muhammad is coming off a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263 on June 12.

