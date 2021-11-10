Kamaru Usman wants Leon Edwards or Vicente Luque after UFC 268 title defense

Kamaru Usman sees two worthy challengers for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight crown.

Usman defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision at UFC 269 (watch highlights), which took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Sat., Nov. 6. Having dispatched Covington twice, Usman is looking ahead to his next challenger.

“Looking at the division, there are some match-ups there. Leon Edwards goes out and gets the job done [against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269], if he goes out and starches Masvidal, Leon Edwards is a bona fide star,” Usman told ESPN’s Daniel Cormier (via SportsKeeda). “He hasn’t lost since he fought me the first time and that’s what people are gonna want to see.

“Also, you can’t forget Vicente Luque. Vicente is as battle-tested as anybody. He’s as fun of a fighter as anybody. With the way that I fight now and where I’m at, Vicente Luque is another exciting prospect, exciting contender I should say. I’m waiting for these guys to step up and say, ‘hey, I’m the next guy.”

Edwards will next fight Jorge Masvidal. The fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 269 on Dec. 11; however, it will be rescheduled after Masvidal suffered an undisclosed injury. Luque recently served as the backup fighter for UFC 268’s welterweight title fight but missed weight.

Finished reading this story? The party doesn’t have to stop. Click here for combat sports more news.