Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards scrapped from UFC 269, Khamzat Chimaev steps up

UFC 269 will move on without Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal, a fight that could set up Leon Edwards to challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Edwards vs. Masvidal was scheduled as a marquee fight for UFC 269, taking place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., Dec. 11 via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). Unfortunately, it appears the fight will be rescheduled due to an injury suffered by Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC's Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on. https://t.co/OUNUZtj4oy — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 10, 2021

“Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN,” Brett Okamoto wrote on Wednesday. “Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on.”

Khamzat Chimaev (No. 10) called out Edwards, seemingly offering to fill in for Masvidal.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) is on a five-year-long undefeated streaking punctuated by wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

Masvidal (35-15) is coming off consecutive losses to Usman. The seventh-ranked UFC Welterweight scored three consecutive finishes over Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till in the lead-up to his two fights with the champion.

UFC 269 is headlined by a UFC Lightweight title fight pitting champion Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (No. 1). The co-headliner sees two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes defending her Women’s Bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

