When former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight strap-hanger, Max Holloway, returns to action vs. knockout artist, Yair Rodriguez, this weekend (Sat. Nov. 13, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, know that current kingpin Alexander Volkanovski is a very interested spectator.

Barring some type of catastrophe, Holloway vs. Rodriguez will determine who receives the next shot at Volkanovski’s UFC gold. Holloway has already scrapped with Volkanovski twice, and though the champion technically shut him out 2-0, the incredible competitive nature of the two fights guarantees interest in a third. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is looking to extend his unbeaten streak to four by claiming the division’s biggest scalp outside of the champion.

Volkanovski has proven himself to be one of the smartest fighters in the game, and he’s shared the Octagon with Holloway for 50 minutes already. As such, there are far worse fighters one could take advice from, and the Aussie is predicting his former foe picks up another main event victory. Speaking with James Lynch, Volkanovski shared his prediction.

“Max Holloway,” Volkanovski answered (via MMANews). “I think Max Holloway will be too much; too much pressure. Yair likes to fight on the outside and again, he’s the type of guy, you give him room to move, you stand in front of him and let him work at a range he’s comfortable at, mate, he looks like an absolute weapon. But you take that away from him, then obviously he has to try and think on the fly a little bit and that’s not really (his strength). So, the pressure that Max will bring will definitely make it hard for Yair.”

In essence, Volkanovski is also predicting his own future, likely mentally preparing for yet another hard-fought battle vs. the Hawaiian. Do you agree with his analysis, or are you expecting the Taekwondo specialist to shock the world?