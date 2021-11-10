Conor McGregor is not a man to let go of something.

From the second Joe Rogan sat down next to the fuming Irishman after his disastrous leg break vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor was adamant that Dustin Poirier’s second victory was illegitimate. In fact, McGregor’s attempt to rewrite the outcome began even earlier, as he was contesting the official “knockout” outcome with Bruce Buffer during the announcement!

Fast-forward a few months, and the UFC Lightweight division is moving on. Charles Oliveira is the new champ, Dustin Poirier is the clear-cut top contender, and the result of these simple facts is a tremendous title match up scheduled for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021, inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Naturally, the promotion is, uhh, promoting the event, and that includes footage of Poirier’s most recent victory. You can watch the official trailer HERE!, which is pretty honest about the circumstances of how exactly Poirier defeated McGregor the second time.

Still, “The Notorious” is mad. As has become customary for the former double champ, McGregor took his complaints to Twitter before deleting the post. Thankfully, Adam Martin captured the transcription.

“Is that the only shot yous had of him ‘landing’ in that fight? Didn’t land,” McGregor wrote. “He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin. Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow. Boost the Ppv’s.”

It’s quite a classic McGregor tweet: he manages to succinctly diss Poirier, deny reality, and mention his wealth all in a single go!

Whether McGregor likes it or not, Poirier is the official victor of their trilogy, and he’s earned a title shot as a result. Once McGregor’s leg is recovered, he’ll likely have a chance to even the score, though perhaps Michael Chandler stands in the way as an opening obstacle.