Newly minted UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is facing a possible six-month medical suspensions following his second-round submission victory in the main event of UFC 267 event a couple weeks back (Sat. October 30, 2021) inside the Etihad Arena from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Despite a pretty dominant victory, Teixeira’s shoulder could sideline him until April 2022. In addition to Teixeira, five other athletes could be sat for six months.

Here are the rest of the UFC 267 injuries and medial suspensions from the folks at MixedMartialArts.com:

Glover Teixeira: Suspended for 180 days or must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor for a “right shoulder” injury. Minimum suspension of 30 days, no contact for 21 days.

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Petr Yan: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout.”

Cory Sandhagen: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout.”

Islam Makhachev: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Dan Hooker: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Alexander Volkov: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Marcin Tybura: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Khamzat Chimaev: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Li Jingliang: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended 45 days due to “left brow laceration,” no contact for 30 days.

Amanda Ribas: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Virna Jandiroba: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout,” no contact for 21 days.

Zubaira Tukhugov: Suspended 30 days for “right brow laceration,” no contact for 21 days

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 30 days for “right eyelid laceration,” no contact for 21 days

Albert Duraev: Suspended 180 days or must be cleared by doctor for “facial laceration.” Minimum suspension of 30 days, no contact for 21 days.

Roman Kopylov: Suspended 60 days for “nasal lacerations,” no contact for 45 days

Elizeu Zaleski: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative right foot and right hand x-rays. Minimum suspension of 30 days, no contact for 21 days.

Benoit Saint-Denis: Suspended for 180 days or until cleared by ENT. Minimum suspension of 60 days, no contact for 45 days.

Michal Oliesiejczuk: Suspended for 180 days or until cleared by negative left hand x-ray. Minimum suspension of 30 days, no contact for 21 days.

Shamil Gamzatov: Suspended 45 days due to TKO loss, no contact for 30 days.

Lerone Murphy: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Makwan Amirkhani: Suspended 60 days due to TKO loss, no contact for 45 days.

Andre Petroski: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout,” no contact for 21 days.

Hu Yaozong: Suspended 45 days for “hard bout,” no contact for 30 days.

Tagir Ulanbekov: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative left tibia and fibula x-rays. Minimum suspension of 30 days, no contact for 21 days.

Allan Nascimento: Suspended seven days for “mandatory rest.”

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

