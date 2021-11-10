Here we go again ... COVID-19 scraps UFC Vegas 42 main card fight last-minute

It wouldn’t be a normal “Fight Night” event without a last-minute cancelation. UFC Vegas 42 — which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 13, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada — has lost a fight because of COVID-19, according to MMA Fighting. The Middleweight showdown between Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus has been scrapped due to COVID-19 protocol issues in Dolidze’s camp. And because the bout scheduled to go down in just three days, the promotion was unable to find a late replacement.

Daukaus was initially set to rematch Kevin Holland before “Trailblazer” was bounced from the ESPN+-streamed event. Also, Dolidze was set to face Eryk Anders at the event before the former football standout was yanked from the card. UFC was able to match up Daukaus and Dolidze before the latest unfortunate turn of events.

No word yet on if and when the promotion will re-book this Middleweight bout or scrap it altogether.

UFC Vegas 42 will feature a Featherweight fight between ex-division champion Max Holloway and striking standout Yair Rodriguez. In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell will face Marcos Rogerio de Lima, while Felicia Spencer battles Leah Letson in a rare women’s 145-pound fight.

