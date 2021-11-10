Latest UFC rankings updated following UFC 268: Colby Covington, Justin Gaethje don’t budge

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has updated its rankings following the massive UFC 268 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There wasn’t a ton of movement because both champions remained on top after Welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman, retained his title after defeating Colby Covington a second time in the main event. And in the co-headlining act, Rosa Namajunas narrowly defeated Zhang Weili to hold on to her women’s Strawweight strap.

At Lightweight, Justin Gaethje held on to his No. 2 spot after he defeated Michael Chandler in a wildly-entertaining affair, which likely earned “Highlight” a shot at the division title, which will be contested at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Dustin Poirier

6. Jon Jones

7. Max Holloway

8. Charles Oliveira -1

9. Stipe Miocic

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Petr Yan

12. Glover Teixeira

13. Robert Whittaker

14. Jan Blachowicz

15. Cyril Gane

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Amir Albazi

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

15. Tyson Nam

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Rob Font

5. Jose Aldo

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Cody Garbrandt

8. Pedro Munhoz +1

9. Marlon Moraes +1

10. Dominick Cruz +1

11. Marlon Vera +1

12. Frankie Edgar -4

13. Raphael Assuncao

14. Cody Stamann

15. Song Yadong

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Dan Ige

10. Edson Barboza

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Dustin Poirier

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Beneil Dariush

4. Islam Makhachev +1

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. Conor McGregor

10. Gregor Gillespie

11. Diego Ferreira

12. Brad Riddell

13. Arman Tsarukyan

14. Rafael Fiziev

15. Thiago Moises

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Stephen Thompson

6. Michael Chiesa

7. Jorge Masvidal

8. Neil Magny

9. Belal Muhammed

10. Khamzat Chimaev

11. Geoff Neal

12. Li Jingliang

13. Santiago Ponzinibbio

14. Sean Brady

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Marvin Vettori

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Sean Strickland

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall +1

10. Kelvin Gastelum -1

11. Brad Tavares +1

12. Nassourdine Imavov *NR

12. Kevin Holland +2

14. Chris Weidman -1

15. Edmen Shahbazyan -4

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Anthony Smith

5. Thiago Santos

6. Magomed Ankalaev

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Johnny Walker

11. Paul Craig

12. Ryan Spann

13. Jim Crute

14. Jamall Hill

15. Ion Cutelaba

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane (Interim Champion)

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Derrick Lewis

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Alexander Volkov

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Chris Daukaus

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Tom Aspinall

10. Augusto Sakai

12. Blagoy Ivanov

13. Walt Harris

14. Sergei Pavlovich

15. Serghei Spivac

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Weili Zhang

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Holly Holm

7. Germaine De Randamie

8. Carla Esparza

9. Katlyn Chookagian

10. Marina Rodriguez

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Julianna Pena

13. Lauren Murphy

14. Aspen Ladd

15. Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: ROSE NAMAJUNAS

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Claudia Gadelha

8. Tecia Torres

9. Michelle Waterson

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Angela Hill

13. Virna Jandiroba

14. Jessica Pena NR*

15. Brianna Van Buren

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Cynthia Calvillo

6. Joanne Calderwood

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Jessica Eye

9. Talia Santos

10. Alexa Grasso

11. Roxanne Modafferi

12. Andrea Lee

13. Maycee Barber

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Casey O’Neill

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Miesha Tate

9. Raquel Pennington

10. Sara McMann

11. Macy Chiasson

12. Lina Lansberg

13. Pannie Kianzad

14. Karol Rosa

15. Julia Avila

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the Featherweight division as former champion Max Holloway will face off against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

