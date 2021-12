Latest UFC 269 fight card, rumors, and updates for ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’ PPV on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas

Event: UFC 269: “Oliveira vs. Poirier”

Date: Sat., Dec. 11, 2021

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 269 PPV Main Event on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 PPV Co-Main Event on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

UFC 269 PPV Main Card on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

125 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

UFC 269 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

135 lbs.: Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

UFC 269 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

125 lbs.: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

145 lbs.: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

