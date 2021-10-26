Latest UFC 270 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ on Jan. 22 in Anaheim

Event: UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane”

Date: Sat., Jan. 22, 2022

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 270 Main Event:

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. UFC interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 Co-Main Event:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 270 Main Card, Prelims:

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

185 lbs.: Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira

185 lbs.: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

125 lbs.: Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Maddalena

145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

