Latest UFC 270 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ on Jan. 22 in Anaheim

UFC will unify the heavyweight titles when reigning division kingpin Francis Ngannou goes to war with interim titleholder Ciryl Gane atop the UFC 270 fight card in “The Golden State,” not long after Brandon Moreno puts his flyweight title on the line against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a 125-pound trilogy that (hopefully) gets the division back on track!

Event: UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane”
Date: Sat., Jan. 22, 2022
Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 270 Main Event:

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. UFC interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 Co-Main Event:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 270 Main Card, Prelims:

170 lbs.: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak
170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho
135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann
185 lbs.: Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira
185 lbs.: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
125 lbs.: Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Maddalena
145 lbs.: Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria
135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

