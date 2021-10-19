Latest UFC Vegas 44 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Font vs Aldo’ on Dec. 4

Event: UFC Vegas 44: “Font vs. Aldo”
Date: Sat., Dec. 4, 2021
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 44 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
UFC Vegas 44 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze
170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown
135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape
155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 44 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...