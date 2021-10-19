Latest UFC Vegas 44 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Font vs Aldo’ on Dec. 4

Event: UFC Vegas 44: “Font vs. Aldo”

Date: Sat., Dec. 4, 2021

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 44 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

155 lbs.: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Mallory Martin

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze

170 lbs.: Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

125 lbs.: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape

155 lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

170 lbs.: Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

