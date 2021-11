Latest UFC Vegas 43 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Vieira vs Tate’ on Nov. 20

Event: UFC Vegas 43: “Vieira vs. Tate”

Date: Sat., Nov. 20, 2021

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET Prelims | 6 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 43 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card On ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

125 lbs.: Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

UFC Vegas 43 Prelims Card On ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

145 lbs.: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Luana Pinheiro

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

