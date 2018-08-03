UFC’s Derrick Lewis has a message for Cody Garbrandt following allegations of racist tweets

When a heavyweight knockout artist known as “The Black Beast” catches wind of allegedly racist tweets, I think it’s safe to say there’s cause for alarm.

Then again, maybe not.

Top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis, fresh off his “terrible” unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226 last month in Las Vegas, is not getting himself worked up over six year-old tweets extracted from Cody Garbrandt’s Twitter account, regardless of the contents.

It’s all good @Cody_Nolove you still invited to the cookout — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 2, 2018

Cookouts are the best place to settle (and cook) a beef. After Anderson Silva finally rid himself of Chael Sonnen — and the years of torment that came with him — “The Spider” offered “The American Gangster” a trip to his Brazilian barbecue.

Garbrandt will return to the Octagon in the UFC 227 main event this Saturday night (Aug. 4, 2018) inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., in an attempt to reclaim the bantamweight crown from bitter rival, TJ Dillashaw.

