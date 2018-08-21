Ronda Rousey won the WWE women’s championship title at SummerSlam, taking the belt off Alexa Bliss with an armbar just minutes into their co-main event bout on Sunday night. The easy domination was reminiscent of Rousey’s early days in mixed martial arts (MMA), where eight of her 12 wins came in less than one minute.

Of course, Ronda is no longer in MMA, she’s in pro wrestling. And while a WWE title is a prestigious thing and only two others — Brock Lesnar and Ken Shamrock — have held a UFC and WWE title like Ronda, “Rowdy” is still getting a reminder from her former MMA rival, Cris Cyborg, on what’s real and what’s not.

Congrats to the baddest woman on the planet @rondarousey on the first of many @wwe belts.



Sincerely,

The most feared woman on the planet. #cyborgnation pic.twitter.com/kPmGxABuYd — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) August 20, 2018

For those living under a rock for the past several years, Rousey and Cyborg have been feuding back and forth since Ronda arrived in Strikeforce where Cris was already a champion back in 2011. The animosity between the two got really bad once Rousey was brought into UFC and Cyborg was not, and then all sorts of mean things were said. Really mean.

