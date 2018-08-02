Demetrious Johnson ready to defect to Bellator MMA, win flyweight title

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, is not in any big hurry to move up a weight class and challenge for a heavier belt, something that Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier have done before him.

Instead, “Mighty Mouse” would rather switch to a competing promotion and win the 125-pound belt there, as well, so I guess the fighters in Bellator MMA, ONE Championship, and RIZIN should be shaking in their boots.

“If I was to go out and collect all the belts, now that’s something that’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve proven that I’m the best,’” Johnson told MMA Junkie. “If I was to go to ONE Championship, win the flyweight division there. Go to RIZIN, win the flyweight division there. And then go to Bellator … win the belt there. Now this speaks volumes. For me to have every unique looking belt around the world, that’s what gets me excited if you really want to know. That’s where it’s like, ‘You have me interested now.’”

Johnson (27-2-1) is undefeated as a flyweight and the winner of 13 straight. After cleaning out the division, the promotion attempted to pair him off against bantamweight kingpin, TJ Dillashaw, but the bout never materialized.

That’s why we’re now into reruns and Johnson will rematch Henry Cejudo at this weekend’s UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. “Mighty Mouse” stopped “The Messenger” when they first went to war back in 2016.

Scott Coker ... where you at?